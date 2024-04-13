Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.38. 2,486,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.