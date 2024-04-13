Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 211 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.62. 1,365,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.55 and a 200 day moving average of $303.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

