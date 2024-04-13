Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 635 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $48.99. 6,850,224 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

