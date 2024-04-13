Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,357 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,862,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

