Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Numinus Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of NUMIF remained flat at C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 139,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. Numinus Wellness has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.20.
About Numinus Wellness
