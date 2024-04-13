Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Numinus Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NUMIF remained flat at C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 139,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. Numinus Wellness has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.20.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness Inc provides psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Clinical Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network segments. The Clinical Research Operations segment offers clinical research management services to academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

