Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $601.78 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $601.78 million and $80.56 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09927424 USD and is down -22.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $88,261,662.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

