Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Up 84.7% in March

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 3.8 %

SEED traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 17,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

