Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 40,843 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,843 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS PAUG traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $35.00. 34,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $785.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.