Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $96,738,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $238.60. 217,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,450. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

