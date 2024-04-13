Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.1 %

RRX traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.09. 362,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

