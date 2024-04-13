Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,642. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

