Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
BIV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,899. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
