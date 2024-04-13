Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

