Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 2.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 14,028 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $778.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

