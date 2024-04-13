Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,630 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. 4,235,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,568. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.