Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $110.89. 1,535,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $59.19 and a one year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

