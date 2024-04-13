Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,982 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,742. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

