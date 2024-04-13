Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $9.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.60. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.