Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 22,896.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 239,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,418. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

