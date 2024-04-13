Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 790 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 99,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RGA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.38. The company had a trading volume of 290,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.36. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $196.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

