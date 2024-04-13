Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 2.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $433,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $420,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock remained flat at $30.32 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.