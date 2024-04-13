Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,753 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 5.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 19.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 966.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 402,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 790.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 592.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $813,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.7 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,749 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

