Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,443,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $305.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.47 and a 200-day moving average of $277.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,044 shares of company stock worth $63,106,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

