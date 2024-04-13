Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Shares of DE stock traded down $15.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.27. 1,886,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,228. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

