Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,800.44

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $6,800.44 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $463.91 or 0.00727636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00118509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00102243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,494,885 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.