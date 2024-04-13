PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s Largest Position

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 6.6% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $295,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,677,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,453,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,164. The firm has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.