Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 1,527 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.20% of Atkore worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.57. 321,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $194.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.31.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

