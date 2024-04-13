Phocas Financial Corp. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp accounts for 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.29% of Ameris Bancorp worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.16. 213,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

