Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 63.9% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 63.9% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $53.32 million and approximately $185,018.22 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00031926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.