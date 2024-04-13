Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 859,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 339,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,291. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on Popular in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

