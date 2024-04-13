PotCoin Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 65.1% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $132.06 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00118658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010151 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.