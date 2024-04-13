PotCoin (POT) Price Up 1,184.5% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2,356.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1,184.5% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $4,511.07 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00119911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

