Prom Price Tops $11.61 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Prom has a market capitalization of $211.89 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $11.61 or 0.00017277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.21333331 USD and is down -20.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,233,822.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

