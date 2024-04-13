ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 341.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,173. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

