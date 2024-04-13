Provence Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.27. 504,112 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

