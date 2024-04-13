Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $67,000 Investment in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Insider Transactions at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 223,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,900. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.95 million. Research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.