Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Holdings Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 48,333.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,670. The company has a market cap of $695.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

