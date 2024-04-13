ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $2,040.63 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $2,040.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00118509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.