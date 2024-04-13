Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Update

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 4,175.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 122.7% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares during the period. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWOD traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Redwoods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

