Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $115.18 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010624 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00015423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,654.28 or 1.00207845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001158 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13459549 USD and is down -17.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $6,184,242.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

