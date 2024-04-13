Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Hits $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $5,203.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009298 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,643.03 or 0.99822525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001174 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

