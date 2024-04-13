Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. 1,239,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,154. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

