Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,079 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Honeywell International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 354,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,406,000 after purchasing an additional 117,690 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $19,356,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

HON stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.