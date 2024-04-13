Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 330 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $751.64. 2,495,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $367.35 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $761.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

