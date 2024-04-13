Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the March 15th total of 47,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Sadot Group Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of SDOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 93,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,841. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Sadot Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.10 million. Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sadot Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sadot Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDOT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sadot Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sadot Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sadot Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

