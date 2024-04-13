Saga Hits 24 Hour Volume of $270.82 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00005941 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Saga has traded down 35% against the dollar. Saga has a market cap of $340.88 million and approximately $270.82 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 4.15440524 USD and is down -20.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $351,833,390.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

