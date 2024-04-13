Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Reaches $2,043.87

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $2,043.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.14 or 0.04678985 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00018822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,714,303,603 coins and its circulating supply is 1,693,674,180 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

