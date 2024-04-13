Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Satellogic Price Performance

SATLW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 8,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308. Satellogic has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

