Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. 1,346,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,627. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.