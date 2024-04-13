Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 196,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 281,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,007. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

